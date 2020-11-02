Father George Allen Carroll, S.J.

June 30, 1923 - October 23, 2020

Los Gatos

Father George Allen Carroll, S.J. died at Sacred Heart Jesuit Center, Los Gatos, CA on October 23, 2020. He was 97 years old and been a Jesuit for 73 years, 62 as an ordained priest.George was born in the border town of Calexico, California, the son of John Carroll and Doris Lee Carroll, on June 30, 1923. He attended local schools and Loyola University, Los Angeles, His studies were interrupted by World War II. George joined the Marine Corps and saw action in the battle of Okinawa, landing in the seventh wave in April 1945 as a mortar crewman. During the three months under fire, he also served as a volunteer stretcher-bearer, rescuing the casualties to safety. At the end of hostilities, he served in the occupation forces at Tsingtao, China.Discharged from the Service in 1946, George resumed his studies at Loyola University, where he discerned a vocation to the Jesuit priesthood. He entered the novitiate at Los Gatos, CA in August 1947 to begin his training. Studies took him to Gonzaga University, Spokane, for philosophy and the Alma College campus of Santa Clara University for theology. He was ordained a priest in Blessed Sacrament Church, Hollywood, on June 19, 1958.George's ministry was divided between the high school classroom and the parish church. He taught Latin at Bellarmine Prep, San Jose, 1954-1955, English and Religion at Loyola High School, Los Angeles, 1961-1966, and Brophy College Prep, Phoenix, 1966-1975, and English at Jesuit High School, Sacramento, 1976-1982.Leaving the classroom, George served in several parishes in the West: Associate pastor at St. Francis Xavier parish, Phoenix, St. John Vianney parish, Rancho Cordova, CA, and St. Therese Parish, Reno. He was Administrator of St. Frances Cabrini parish, Camp Verde, AZ, Pastor at St. Mary Magdalene parish, Jacumba, CA and pastoral minister at St. Adelaide of Burgundy parish, Campo. Failing health brought him back to Los Gatos in 2011, where his ministry was one of prayer and maintaining connection with his beloved parishioners.He was predeceased by his sister, Mary Brantz, of Boulevard, and is survived by his nieces, Kathleen Cordero, of El Cajon, CA., and Marianne Menvielle, of El Centro, CA. A private funeral Mass will be held at Sacred Heart Jesuit Center. Donations in honor of Fr. Carroll may be made to the Jesuits West Province, P.O. Box 68, Los Gatos, CA 95031, or to a charity of your choosing.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store