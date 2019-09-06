Home

Socorro B. Williss

Socorro B. Williss Obituary
Socorro B. Williss November 8, 1932 - August 26, 2019 San Diego Our beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, Socorro B. Williss, passed away with family beside her in Denver, CO, at the age of 86. She is survived by brothers, Roy, Benny (Linda) and Andy (Irene); sisters, Maryann and Terry (John); sons Dan (Maureen), Fernando and Steven; grandchildren Alanna, Crystal, Zeena (Greg), Dalton, Vincent and Cole, and great-granddaughter Penelope. Services will be held on September 17, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Holy Family Church, San Diego, CA 92111. A reception to follow at Don Diego VFW Post, San Diego, CA 92113.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune from Sept. 6 to Sept. 13, 2019
