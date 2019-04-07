Sondra Geldert McGaffin February 4, 1938 - November 19, 2018 Carlsbad Sondra Lee Ellen Geldert McGaffin passed away on November 19, 2018, in Carlsbad, after a lengthy illness. She was born on February 4, 1938, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, to Robert Graham Geldert and Dorothy Helen (Mooney) Geldert. Sondra, with her husband Ron McGaffin and her three children, resided in Saudi Arabia working for McDonald Douglass in the 70s and 80s. Sondra was beloved by the company employees as well as the Saudi Royal Family. Everyone that knew Sondra stated she exuded "class." She was a refined lady and loved life. She was predeceased by her parents, Robert and Dorothy; brothers, Robert Graham Geldert, Jr. and Roland William Geldert; ex-husband, Ron McGaffin; and her love for over twenty years, Billy Ray Smith. Sondra will be missed by her survivors: sons, Charles McGaffin and Gregory McGaffin; daughter, Katherine McGaffin-Mouahidi (Elias); brother, Dale Geldert; sisters-in-law, Rita and Beth Geldert; five grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; many cousins, nieces and nephews, and numerous friends. She will also be missed by her lifelong best friend, Jane Hapgood, and Sondra's beloved dog, Chase.Any donations in her memory can be made to Kindred Hospice, 9444 Balboa Ave., Ste 290, San Diego, CA 92123. Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Apr. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary