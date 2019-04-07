Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Sondra McGaffin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sondra Geldert McGaffin

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Sondra Geldert McGaffin Obituary
Sondra Geldert McGaffin February 4, 1938 - November 19, 2018 Carlsbad Sondra Lee Ellen Geldert McGaffin passed away on November 19, 2018, in Carlsbad, after a lengthy illness. She was born on February 4, 1938, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, to Robert Graham Geldert and Dorothy Helen (Mooney) Geldert. Sondra, with her husband Ron McGaffin and her three children, resided in Saudi Arabia working for McDonald Douglass in the 70s and 80s. Sondra was beloved by the company employees as well as the Saudi Royal Family. Everyone that knew Sondra stated she exuded "class." She was a refined lady and loved life. She was predeceased by her parents, Robert and Dorothy; brothers, Robert Graham Geldert, Jr. and Roland William Geldert; ex-husband, Ron McGaffin; and her love for over twenty years, Billy Ray Smith. Sondra will be missed by her survivors: sons, Charles McGaffin and Gregory McGaffin; daughter, Katherine McGaffin-Mouahidi (Elias); brother, Dale Geldert; sisters-in-law, Rita and Beth Geldert; five grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; many cousins, nieces and nephews, and numerous friends. She will also be missed by her lifelong best friend, Jane Hapgood, and Sondra's beloved dog, Chase.Any donations in her memory can be made to Kindred Hospice, 9444 Balboa Ave., Ste 290, San Diego, CA 92123.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Apr. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.