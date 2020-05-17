Spiro Kladouras
Spiro Kladouras San Diego Born in Nemea, Greece. "Papou" passed away peacefully in his home. He will be remembered by all for his generosity, kindness, integrity, and most of all, his love for his family. Spiro is survived by his wife Helen, daughter Eleni and son in-law Takis, daughter Kathy and son in-law Michael, son Chris and daughter in-law Kija Marie, brother Nico and sister in-law Adriani, and his sister Tasia Kladouras. Seven grandchildren, Tyler, Yanni, Lance, Andreas, Dante, Austin and Tavianna. April 11, 1928 - April 6, 2020

Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on May 17, 2020.
