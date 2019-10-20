Home

1st Sgt. Glen L. Kanig

1st Sgt. Glen L. Kanig November 14, 1923 - September 15, 2019 San Diego The Nation is a little poorer. 1st Sgt. Glen L. Kanig USMC passed to his final duty station. He was an Iwo Jima survivor, Purple Heart and Bronze Star, and Korean War veteran. Hell of a Marine!Survivors include wife, Thema and son, Edward Kanig Grunt, I.co3/7.Services are on Oct. 26, at 10 am at St. Catherine Labour Church San Diego, reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, an account in his name is created with The Honor Flight Network, a 501 (c) (3) Tax ID# 20-2751460.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Oct. 20, 2019
