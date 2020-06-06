Well it's taken me one year to be able to write on your obituary, Stacey... I just couldn't bring myself to do it, to say that final goodbye. I miss our texts, phone calls, and our laughter... I miss everything we shared !! In Venice high we used to get in trouble for talking in class, and then we would laugh about it. In typical Stacey fashion you would say ohhh well as we exchanged glances!! I talk to you out loud here sometimes at my home. I ask you what you would think about this and that and I swear sometimes I can hear you answer. My daughter and I were laughing about a funny story back in Cali when we shared a hotel room (all us girls split rooms)

You kept saying you were traumatized and we kept laughing about it all day My daughter and I swore we could feel you laughing with us in the living room that evening here ...

I know you are still with us and watching over your beautiful children, grandchildren, Claude, and everyone who loved you!! You've made an impression in our hearts that will stay forever!!! I have a hole that will never be filled but I know I'll see you again in heaven, and we will laugh once again ....

Christine Clark Willimon