Stacey Elizabeth Dillard
In memory of Stacey Elizabeth Dillard.

Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on Jun. 6, 2020.
June 4, 2020
Another year has passed without you Stacey. I didn't know you personally, but I remember how kind Claude was when I lost my brother, Bill. He never failed to let me know each year that he knew how badly I was grieving, and it meant so much. I can do little for Claude and the rest of your family, sweet Stacey, except to pray for their healing. I love your high school yearbook picture- it shows your beautiful heart and maybe just a little bit of mischief. You know how your family misses you, so we all do the best we can while waiting for that day when we are joined together again. How wonderful it will be, but until then, you are loved and missed deeply.
Lynn Adams
Friend
January 10, 2020
I was, again, saddened to receive Claude's card, and to know Stacey was missing from it. They say 'time heals all wounds', but I say it only lays a scab down. Lynn
November 1, 2019
2019-09-02 Erica &amp; Brandon Dillard; Skyelar, Eisley, Tally &amp; Henry Phillips; Deanna Dillard &amp; Gail Wright; Claude Dillard
You were dearly missed in this photo. All of us were thinking of you.
Claude Dillard
Spouse
November 1, 2019
Bates Nut Farm hayride. October, 2019
Here is the Grandson you weren't able to meet. Henry Leland Phillips 12-24-18 Born at HOME!
Claude Dillard
Spouse
June 11, 2019
Out to dinner in Huntington Beach
Well it's taken me one year to be able to write on your obituary, Stacey... I just couldn't bring myself to do it, to say that final goodbye. I miss our texts, phone calls, and our laughter... I miss everything we shared !! In Venice high we used to get in trouble for talking in class, and then we would laugh about it. In typical Stacey fashion you would say ohhh well as we exchanged glances!! I talk to you out loud here sometimes at my home. I ask you what you would think about this and that and I swear sometimes I can hear you answer. My daughter and I were laughing about a funny story back in Cali when we shared a hotel room (all us girls split rooms)
You kept saying you were traumatized and we kept laughing about it all day My daughter and I swore we could feel you laughing with us in the living room that evening here ...
I know you are still with us and watching over your beautiful children, grandchildren, Claude, and everyone who loved you!! You've made an impression in our hearts that will stay forever!!! I have a hole that will never be filled but I know I'll see you again in heaven, and we will laugh once again ....
Christine Clark Willimon
June 10, 2019
A year has passed, and yet it feels like no time has passed at all. So much has happened that we so desperately wish we could share with you. I know you would be so proud of all of us. Dad is doing well and we do our best to visit with him often, but we know he misses you so much...as we all do. Love you so much, mom. I didn't get enough time with you.
Erica Dillard
June 9, 2019
Stacey, I still can't believe you are not an email or phone call away.

I miss our conversations. Miss you. Think about you often.

Love, Patty
Pat Payne
June 7, 2019
Can't believe a year has gone by! There hasn't been a day where some sort of thought about you crossed my mind. Trying to put aside the what if's and instead use those thoughts to fully seize the day on your behalf. Miss you greatly and love you a whole lot.
Skyelar Phillips
June 7, 2019
Stacey,

Thinking of you on the anniversary of your passing. Know you are with loved ones and in a much better place. Miss you always.
Dru Davies
June 6, 2019
It's been a year since your passing to a far better place. You are missed and forever in our hearts.

Claude Dillard; Brandon & Erica Dillard; Skyelar, Tally, Eisley & Henry Phillips
Claude Dillard
December 15, 2018
Aloha to Stacey... I am sorry for your loss and will pray for your ohana. God bless.
Emily Carlisle
Neighbor
October 25, 2018
Fort Rosecrans 10-02-18
10-02-18 Celebrated Stacey's Birthday with her Parents, Marvin and Dorothy Berger, at Fort Rosecrans National Cemetery. Missing her every moment of every day. Brandon, Skyelar, Eisley, Claude and Tally.
Claude Dillard
Spouse
July 9, 2018
Stacey and Claude came to our IPF support group. We always enjoyed their energy and great information that was shared with the group. I am sorry for your loss and can see that Stacey was muched loved and she sent out a wonderful spirit to all she met. I really enjoyed the pictures. Patty Averell
July 9, 2018
Stacey and Claude came to our IPF support group and they were always so cheerful and intereseted in provididng any information and support to the group. Stacy was so strong and positive even though we could see her disease was progressing. I am lucky to have met Stacey and Claude and wish you comfort at this difficlt time. I really enjoyed the pictures and can see how much she loved life!
Patty Averell
June 28, 2018
The beautiful bird feeder in memory of Stacey that now hangs in our office garden at Rincon Middle School.
Rincon M.S. Family
Family
June 28, 2018
Thank you to Staceys family for joining her Rincon School family today.
Rincon M.S. Family
Family
June 28, 2018
This afternoon, 21 dear friends gathered at the Rincon Middle School garden area to install a bird feeder to honor Stacey. he etched glass read "In Loving Memory Stacey Dillard 2018".

We then went to the Stone Brewing World Bistro & Gardens - Escondido for refreshments.

Our family is very, very appreciative of their thoughtfulness and the sharing of many memories they had with her. We knew how much she loved working with her friends at Rincon and other schools, and we can see why. Thank You.
Claude Dillard
June 28, 2018
Larissa Parrott
Coworker
June 28, 2018
Youll forever be in our hearts, Stacey. Love from Rincon Middle School
Larissa Parrott
Coworker
June 28, 2018
Birdhouse installed in memory of Stacey at Rincon
Larissa Parrott
Coworker
June 28, 2018
In loving memory of a wonderful soul.
Larissa Parrott
Coworker
June 20, 2018
Trena and I were blessed to have Claude & Stacey as neighbors for the 30 years we lived in Escondido. Always kind and helpful and willing to take in the mail and look after the house during our many trips to the Midwest. We were very saddened to learn of Stacey's passing and pray for God's comfort and peace for you, Claude, and your family.
Richard Boonstra
June 15, 2018
Stacey was a terrific person and cousin. She had/has a beautiful spirit that will be with all whom she touched. She was a positive and fun person. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her. We can be assured she is no longer suffering and is with all the family, people and pets who were an important part of her live and passed before her. Stacey, you will always be in my heart!
Dru Davies
June 14, 2018
Stacey with Janey, Patty, Rhonda, Chris, and Dana @ 40th HS Reunion - 2011
Claude Dillard
June 14, 2018
Stacey with Patty Payne, Kristi Smith and Arlys Specht - 2006
Claude Dillard
June 14, 2018
Stacey with Brandon and Skyelar (Left), and Arlys and Alex Specht (Right) - 2008
Claude Dillard
June 14, 2018
Stacey in her new Nike clothes - 1988
Claude Dillard
June 14, 2018
Stacey and I at her granddaughters birth! She was SO happy!
Erica Dillard
June 14, 2018
Claude and Stacey - April 18, 1987
We had 31 wonderful years together, two fantastic children, a beautiful granddaughter, and another on the way. She dearly wanted to have children. With her love, here we are today. She was a loving wife who put others ahead of herself. She did accomplish most but not all of her dreams. She greatly appreciated Brandon and Erica changing their wedding from June 9 in Santa Barbara to May 4 in San Marcos so she could attend. She was so grateful to enjoy the last year with her granddaughter, Eisley. A debilitating disease hindered her from thoroughly enjoying our family and retirement. She fought as long as possible. She will be sorely missed.
Claude Dillard
June 12, 2018
My heart goes out to the family and friends of Stacey in your time of sorrow. Know that my thoughts and prayers are with you. Please accept my heartfelt condolences, words cannot begin to express the sadness you are feeling right now. I met Stacey through Claude and always considered her a member of our SONY family. You can find comfort in the thought that she is in a place where there is no more pain, no more suffering. May God continue to give you strength. Rest in Paradise Stacey!
Brenda Calhoun
June 12, 2018
Thanksgiving 2017
Claude Dillard
June 12, 2018
All of us who knew and worked with Stacey at Nike in Beaverton have lost a beautiful and important friend. It is difficult to accept this far too early passing of someone who had such a positive impact on those of us who knew her. We love you Stacey - you have been taken from us, but you taken up permanent residence in our hearts.
Kirk Jonasson
June 11, 2018
May God sustain the family through his promise at John 6:40, during this difficult time. My deepest condolences .
Trish
June 11, 2018
In loving memory of a wonderful friend and coworker. Stacey always made our office warm and friendly with her positive demeanor and beautiful smile. She had a way of looking at the bright side of everyday situations and always had a giggle to brighten our day. She will always live the the hearts of all of us who knew her and who were lucky to have spent time with her. I love you my beautiful friend Stacey and you will be missed at every gathering. May you Rest In Peace.
Laura Blanco
Friend
June 11, 2018
My very deepest condolences. She was an amazingly strong and loving woman!
Jayna Jensen
Coworker
June 11, 2018
Stacey was a very special lady and I was privileged to have known her. She and I loved to meet up at Clerk's meetings and would sit and chat about life, family, retirement, leisure, vacations, and work. I have missed her since her retirement, and have thought of her often. My deepest heart felt prayers go out to her family. Her life has been a blessing and she touched so many with her beautiful smile and giving nature.
Nancy Veach
June 11, 2018
I remember Stacy as a wonderful parent volunteer at North Broadway School and later as a fellow classified employee at EUSD. She always had a ready smile and a friendly willingness to help whenever needed. Condolences to her family and friends. So very sorry she had to leave us so soon.
Chris Workman
June 10, 2018
Stacey was a treasure. Always kind & caring & listening ear & good friend. This world has lost a really good person & she will be greatly missed. Love you Stacey, Until me meet again in Heaven. Love, Patty
Patty Payne
Friend
June 10, 2018
Brenda
June 10, 2018
There are no words to describe the loss we feel after losing Stacey so quickly. I wasn't fortunate enough to spend a lot of time with her like most did since I only met her 3 years ago, but I am extremely lucky to have had the time with her that I did. Here is one of my favorite poems about a loved one passing. We love you and miss you, Stacey. Until we meet again.
"Do Not Stand At My Grave and Weep"
Do not stand at my grave and weep
I am not there; I do not sleep
I am a thousand winds that blow
I am the diamond glints on snow
I am the sun on ripened grain
I am the gentle autumn rain
When you awaken in the morning's hush
I am the swift uplifting rush
Or quiet birds in circling flight
I am the soft star-shine at night
Do not stand at my grave and cry
I am not there; I did not die.
Erica Dillard
June 10, 2018
I miss you mom! I am starting to remember so many great memories after spending the last few days with Dad at the house. You helped give us an amazing childhood and life. I am stilll processing everything- I think the hardest part is that you had lived such an active and fun life that was forced to change. That and of course seeing you get weaker and weaker. I am glad you aren't suffering anymore and I know for certain I will see you again. Eisley misses you too but I show her pictures and she smiles and I know she remembers you. Love you mom!
Skyelar Phillips
June 10, 2018
Skyelar Phillips
June 10, 2018
Skyelar Phillips
June 10, 2018
Skyelar Phillips
June 10, 2018
Mom and Brandon at his wedding - May 2018
Hi Mom, we are missing you so much. But it makes it easier knowing you no longer in pain. You were an amazing woman and am so proud to be your son. You impacted so many people and brought Joy to their lives. Thank you for everything and more. I Love You Mom.
Brandon Dillard
June 10, 2018
Mom and Brandon 1991
Brandon Dillard
June 10, 2018
Mom and Brandon at his wedding, May 2018
Brandon Dillard
