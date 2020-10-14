Stanford Jay Shuster
October 14, 1941 - June 17, 2020
San Diego
Stanford "Stan" Shuster, age 78, died peacefully in San Diego, California on June 17, 2020 with his loving and dedicated wife, Maureen, by his side. After a courageous battle with cancer, Stan is survived by his wife, Maureen Correia Shuster, his children, Jonathan Shuster (Jen Pettit), Tony Shuster (Hannah Rawlings), Kelly (Jeff) Defren and Jason (Devin) Shuster, step-children, Marisa, Ben and Mandell Maughan; siblings, Rita (Rick) Stone and Charles (Maribeth) Shuster; grandchildren, nieces and nephews, grand nieces and nephews, and two adored poodles, Chagall and Michelangelo. He was preceded in death by his parents, Deana and Arthur Shuster and former spouse, Connie Shuster. Stan was born on October 14, 1941 in Chicago, IL. He grew up in St. Paul, MN and graduated from St. Paul Central (Class of 1959) later attending the University of Minnesota (Class of 1962). He began his career in 1959 when his father, Arthur Shuster, started his own business in contract furnishings and design. During his sixty years at Arthur Shuster, Stan was known as a successful and dynamic visionary taking the local company nationwide and becoming the recipient of many awards, including the Hospitality Design Platinum Circle Award. He loved baseball, golf, reading, traveling, and laughing with loves ones. Stan's zest for life and gregarious personality left a lasting impression on the many family and friends who adored him and will greatly miss his incredible stories. Due to the current conditions, there are no planned services at this time. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Stanford may be sent to Hospice of The North Coast and the wonderful team that graciously cared for Stan in his final days. www.hospicenorthcoast.org/donate