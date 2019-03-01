Stanley Howard Stan' Alexander September 7, 1960 - February 9, 2019 San Diego, CA Stanley (Stan) Howard Alexander was born September 7, 1960 in San Francisco to Robert Alexander and Beverly Hauser. He was raised in Palo Alto and attended Cubberley High School. Stan was very active in sports and played football and baseball. He was outgoing and very gregarious with a great sense of humor. His smile and laugh were welcomed by all. Stan went to Foothill for a couple of years and then moved to San Diego to get his degree in Criminal Justice from SDSU. After doing a domestic violence ride along he decided this was not the career for him. He began his career as a carpenter which he loved. Stan loved San Diego and stayed there after college. He lived for a short time in Colorado but returned to San Diego where he could run, bike and play in the ocean. Stan once took a vacation with a friend where they rode their bicycles from the Oregon border down the coast to the Mexican border. On the last day they covered 250 miles to achieve their goal. Stan loved children, dogs, cooking and garlic. There was never enough garlic to satisfy his taste. Stan loved Jimmy Buffet and wearing Hawaiian shirts and shorts. For many years Stan never even owned long pants. Stan had a great number of friends from all areas of his life. They will remember him for his incredible bear hugs, laughter and sense of humor. May you Rest in Peace.Stan is survived by his sister, Andrea Alexander and niece Shelby Willis, stepbrothers: Mitch (Marcia) Wolf, and Neil (Jennifer) Wolf and stepsister Pam (Steve) Wolf. A celebration of life will take place Sunday, March 10, 2019, 12:00 pm at Lucy's Tavern, 4906 Voltaire St., San Diego, CA 92107. Another Celebration will be held in Sunnyvale on Saturday, March 30, 2019. Please contact [email protected] for more details. Published in The San Diego Union Tribune from Mar. 1 to Mar. 2, 2019