Stanley I. Sweatt June 1, 1922 - August 27, 2019 Lake San Marcos Stan passed away at age 97 in his home at Lake San Marcos; he leaves his beloved wife of 13 years Geri. His first wife Alma and he had 5 children, Stanley, Nancy, and twins Richard and James, unfortunately he lost his son Steven; and he had 6 grandchildren, Brandon, Lindsay, Hans, Kayla, and Scarlet. He was blessed with 8 great-grandchildren. Stan was born in Newark, New Jersey, in 1922 and grew up on the East Coast. After one year in college, he enlisted in the Army in 1941 during World War 2. He was sent to the European front where he served as the adjutant to General Omar Bradley. He traveled throughout France and Germany, setting up command bases for Omar Bradley and meeting places for the generals, fortunately Patton arrived at these meetings. After 6 years in the Army and an honorable discharge in 1964, he returned to New York to go to work for Corning Glass Works in Elmira. He remained in the Army Reserve for the next 17 years, retiring as a Captain in 1964. Stan became the youngest plant engineer for Corning Glass Works at age 28 and the first engineer to Spin' the funnel for large TV Tubes, a revolutionary achievement in the TV industry. As a hobby, he obtained both his private pilot's license and a commercial license for twin engine planes. The family moved to Belleville, New Jersey, where he joined Westinghouse Electric. During his ten years there (and 3 children laterSteven, and twins Richard and James) he became co-inventor of 2 patents. One is the 4-lamp package that is still used today. In 1961 Stan was recruited by North America Aviation in Downey, CA, as a Senior Industrial Engineer in aerospace on the just-starting Apollo Space Program. Moving to CA Stan was placed in ergonomics of the Apollo space capsule and engineered Apollo capsules 1 through 7 after which he moved to Saturn Booster Program in Long Beach, CA. He also worked on the B-1/B-2 Bomber projects. Stan joined Hughes Aircraft in El Segundo after retiring from North American, when the California divisions were relocated or closed. Here he worked on night vision systems for aircraft and tanks. Stan met Naidean who became his second wife of 18 years. They moved to Lake San Marcos. Stan joined General Dynamics after retiring from Hughes. He was in charge of building the cargo and passenger floors for both domestic and foreign commercial aircraft. Stan worked for the City of San Diego helping house and distribute funds to senior citizens. Unfortunately, at this time Naidean died of cancer. But some things happen for a reason, he met Geri while living at Lake San Marcos, they dated for 6 years. Geri purchased the condo next door to Stan so they courted by running up and down the stairs to see each other. I guess they got tired of the exercise and married in 2006. Stan at this time went to work for North Coastal Council on Ageing from 2000-2005. He was the office manager for Project Care in the Lake San Marcos senior center. Services were given to seniors which included 5 free programs. In the end, Stan retired from the Army, from North American Rockwell, from Hughes, and General Dynamics. His final resting place will be at Ft. Rosecrans National Cemetery.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Sept. 8, 2019