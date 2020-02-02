|
Stanley Wayne Haar August 28, 1930 - January 27, 2020 La Mesa Stan, 89, of La Mesa, passed away peacefully. He was born in Fresno to August and Maidy Haar. Stan married the love of his life, Marilyn, on April 18,1954 at St. James Lutheran Church in LA. Stan loved his 5 boys and his church, Christ Lutheran in La Mesa. Stan loved camping with his family, their RV Club, singing in the church choir, and coaching his boys' baseball teams. Stan served 4 years in the Air Force and was an air traffic controller for 33 years. Stan was predeceased by Marilyn, who was certainly waiting for him with open arms in Heaven! He is survived by his 5 sons: Mike (Dianne), Tim (Joanne), Jeff (Linda), Matt (Sharon), and Rich (Linda), 10 grandchildren, and 9 great-grandchildren, who will miss him dearly. Graveside service will be at Forest Lawn Memorial ParkHollywood Hills.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Feb. 2, 2020