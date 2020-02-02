Home

POWERED BY

Services
Forest Lawn - Hollywood Hills
6300 Forest Lawn Drive
Los Angeles, CA 90068
800-204-3131
Resources
More Obituaries for Stanley Haar
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stanley Wayne Haar

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Stanley Wayne Haar Obituary
Stanley Wayne Haar August 28, 1930 - January 27, 2020 La Mesa Stan, 89, of La Mesa, passed away peacefully. He was born in Fresno to August and Maidy Haar. Stan married the love of his life, Marilyn, on April 18,1954 at St. James Lutheran Church in LA. Stan loved his 5 boys and his church, Christ Lutheran in La Mesa. Stan loved camping with his family, their RV Club, singing in the church choir, and coaching his boys' baseball teams. Stan served 4 years in the Air Force and was an air traffic controller for 33 years. Stan was predeceased by Marilyn, who was certainly waiting for him with open arms in Heaven! He is survived by his 5 sons: Mike (Dianne), Tim (Joanne), Jeff (Linda), Matt (Sharon), and Rich (Linda), 10 grandchildren, and 9 great-grandchildren, who will miss him dearly. Graveside service will be at Forest Lawn Memorial ParkHollywood Hills.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Feb. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Stanley's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Forest Lawn - Hollywood Hills
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -