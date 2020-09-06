Stanley Wayne Legro

1936 - 2020

Rancho Santa Fe

The Honorable Stanley Wayne Legro of Rancho Santa Fe passed away on Monday, August 17, in La Jolla, California.Mr. Legro was born in 1936 in Muskogee, Oklahoma. He graduated first in the Class of 1959 at the U.S. Naval Academy, and following graduation, he joined the U.S. Marine Corps, which brought him to the San Diego area.He resigned his commission to attend Harvard Law School, where he was a member of the Law Review. He then returned to San Diego to practice law and teach as an adjunct lecturer at the University of San Diego School of Law. Later in his career, he practiced law in Washington, DC, and was of counsel at Verner, Liipfert, Bernhard, MacPherson, and Hand (now DLA Piper). He then retired to Rancho Santa Fe.Public service was an important part of Mr. Legro's life, and he served as a member of the San Diego Planning Commission and as a board member of the Citizens Democracy Corps. He was also appointed Assistant Administrator for Enforcement at the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) during the Ford administration, and he remained active in environmental causes following his retirement, both as a member of the EPA Alumni Association and as a member of the Board of Directors of the Environmental Law Institute. Mr. Legro was an avid traveler and an enthusiastic grandparent. He is survived by his brother, Monta (Donna) Legro of Houston, Texas, his daughter, Susan Legro of Prague, Czech Republic, his son, Wayne Legro of Seattle, Washington, and his two granddaughters.



