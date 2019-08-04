|
Stefanie Irene Stagnaro Smith September 9, 1974 - June 17, 2019 San Diego Stefanie Irene Stagnaro Smith, devoted wife, mother, daughter, sister, niece, cousin, and friend, was a special gift to everyone, she touched. Born in San Diego to Roberta and the late John Stagnaro, she had three older brothers. Stef was a graduate of USDHS and UCSD with a political science degree. She and Kirk, who met working at Nordstrom, married In 2001.A year later Kirk's new job moved them to Northern Virginia. They had two beautiful children, Sabrina in 2005 and Shane in 2012, whom Stef nurtured with all her heart.She quickly made friends and became the spark of neighborhood get-togethers. Her positive energy was contagious and made their home a welcoming place. She was an active volunteer in her HOA, Girl Scouts, and her children's school. Intelligent and thoughtful, she loved cooking, gardening, party planning, George Michael, nature, and family vacations.Beyond her beloved children and husband, Stef leaves her mother Roberta, brothers Tony and Bob (Melanie), in-laws Joel and Nana Smith, brother-in-law, Joel (Serena), and nieces and nephews Gregory and Aubrey Stagnaro and Clay, Giulia, and Ian Smith. Her brother John passed in 2014. Her immediate family, aunts, uncles, cousins, and many friends are all devastated at the loss of such a bright spirit in their lives but are comforted that she is with her beloved father, brother, and Gramma Irene.A funeral Mass and rosary will be celebrated on August 8, 10:30 am, Church of St. Mary Magdalene, 1945 Illion St., San Diego. Following a luncheon at the church, The Rite of Committal will be held at Holy Cross Cemetery. Donations may be made in Stef's memory to the Global Lyme Alliance (globallymealliance.org).
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Aug. 4, 2019