1/1
Stephanie Jean Marble
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Stephanie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Stephanie Jean Marble June 19, 1946 - June 15, 2020 Carlsbad Stephanie Jean Marble passed away peacefully at home on June 15th, 2020 with family by her side. Born on June 19, 1946 in Greenwich CT, Stephanie was an Educational Specialist who advocated tirelessly for her students and co-workers. She moved to California in 1954 and attended La Jolla High School. Passionate about politics, she was nothing less than a social justice warrior. She loved literature and discussing books and current events. She was a great cook, a true and loyal friend and a loving and devoted mother and grandmother. Celebration of life postponed due to corona virus. Contact her son Chris Sylvada via csylvada@gmail.com for info.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on Jul. 12, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved