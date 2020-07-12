Stephanie Jean Marble June 19, 1946 - June 15, 2020 Carlsbad Stephanie Jean Marble passed away peacefully at home on June 15th, 2020 with family by her side. Born on June 19, 1946 in Greenwich CT, Stephanie was an Educational Specialist who advocated tirelessly for her students and co-workers. She moved to California in 1954 and attended La Jolla High School. Passionate about politics, she was nothing less than a social justice warrior. She loved literature and discussing books and current events. She was a great cook, a true and loyal friend and a loving and devoted mother and grandmother. Celebration of life postponed due to corona virus. Contact her son Chris Sylvada via csylvada@gmail.com for info.



