Stephanie Jean Navrides April 28, 1962 - July 1, 2020 La Mesa Stephanie Jean (Angeles) Navrides, beloved wife, mother, sister, aunt, godmother, cousin and friend, passed away peacefully on July 1, 2020, after a swift, brutal battle with Leukemia. She is survived by her loving husband, Bill, two children, John and Marina, siblings Ted, Connie Thomas (Dan and Carly), Irene, and many nieces, nephews, cousins and godchildren. Stephanie was predeceased by her parents James and Stella Angeles. Stephanie was the strong, devoted matriarch of her family, and John and Marina were her pride and joy. She was an active and devoted parishioner at St. Spyridon Greek Orthodox Church who loved God with all her soul and passed this love on to her children. Over the years, Stephanie was the Youth Director, Sunday School Director and Dance Director at Church. She recently retired from a life-long career at UCSD. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the Trisagion (Memorial service) will be private, and no services will be held in the Church. Visitations will be 4:00 - 7:00pm on Wed, July 8th at Featheringill Mortuary. The funeral and interment services will be at 10:00am on Thurs, July 9th, at Greenwood Cemetery, following strict social distancing and face covering protocols. In lieu of flowers, donations are encouraged to St. Spyridon Greek Orthodox Church (www.stspyridon.org
), Project Mexico (www.projectmexico.org
), or Grossmont Hospital Foundation/Sharp Hospice (https://give.sharp.com/stephanienavrides
memorial). May her memory be eternal!