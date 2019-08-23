|
|
Stephen A. Douglas September 11, 1950 - August 16, 2019 Goldsboro, NC Steve Douglas, born in Washington, D.C., a longtime resident of San Diego, CA, and most recently of Goldsboro, passed away after a courageous 9-month fight, due to complications following a double lung transplant at Duke University Hospital. Steve was diagnosed with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis in 2016. Steve is survived by his wife of almost 27 years, Lisa, their son Dylon of Raleigh, NC, and Steve's son Ryan and daughter Claire and her husband Jamie, of San Diego, CA. He is also survived by his beloved dog "Murphy." He was preceded in death by his mother, Katherine Joyce Thomas, his father, George Harvey Douglas Sr., and his brother, George Harvey Douglas, Jr. Steve had been employed at Franklin Baking from 2004 until August of 2018. Also dear to his heart was his YMCA spin class family. The family thanks the lung donor's family for giving Steve a second chance at life, the entire Duke Pulmonary Transplant team and the awesome staff of the 7800 Pulmonary Unit at Duke from the bottom of their hearts for the excellent care, attention, and compassion they provided to Steve. No service will be held. If desired, please make a contribution in Steve's name to the . Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.seymourfuneralhome.com.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Aug. 23, 2019