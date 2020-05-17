Stephen Andrew Hoen July 29, 1965 - May 4, 2020 San Diego Stephen Andrew Hoen loving son, brother, uncle, and friend passed away May 4, 2020, suddenly of natural causes. Born to Jeanine and Alexis Hoen on July 29, 1965, in Los Angeles, Stephen lived most of his young life there. Stephen attended Cathedral Chapel School and Loyola High School. Passionate about the ocean and surfing, Stephen enjoyed his college years at the University of California Santa Barbara, where he graduated in 1988 with a degree in Geography.Stephen settled in San Diego. He loved his life and the friendships he made there. Through the years, he worked for several investment firms as a financial consultant.Stephen leaves behind lifelong friends that he traveled with and met in Australia, Mexico and on the North Shore of Hawaii, where he made a yearly pilgrimage. He loved being a sportsman, and in addition to surfing, he spent time skiing, honing his golf game, and practicing boxing. Most recently, he began practicing the art of jiu-jitsu. He also played a mean game of chess.His family loved him deeply. We enjoyed our holidays together and loved when he would join us in travels all over the world. Stephen, although we can no longer embrace you, we will always hear you in the sound of the wind, the crash of a wave, and be witness to your smile as the sun rises and sets over the ocean. Stephen is survived by his father, Dr. Alexis Hoen, his brother Paul Hoen (wife Susan), and his sister Carol Lerdal (husband Mark). Stephen has six nieces and nephews, Henry, Maria, Joseph, and George Lerdal, as well as Audrey and Matthew Hoen.Due to the recent pandemic, no memorial service is currently planned.In Stephen's memory donations may be made to the San Diego Chapter of the Surfrider Foundation using the following link sandiego.surfrider.org/stephen-hoen/ or text STEPHEN to 44-321
Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on May 17, 2020.