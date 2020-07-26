Stephen Clifford Steve' Faringer September 19, 1958 - July 13, 2020 Cairo It is with heavy heart that we announce the untimely death of our son, Stephen (Steve) Clifford Faringer of Cairo, Illinois, on 7/13/20. Steve was born and raised in San Diego and Lakeside. He attended El Capitan High School and graduated from Grossmont College. He was a talented musician with his guitar, entertaining at his church and the Home of Guiding Hands on a weekly basis. Steve served in the U.S. Navy for a short time. He was an electrician by trade and belonged to IBEW #569 of San Diego.Steve is survived by his parents Glen and Patricia Faringer of Kailua- Kona, Hi., brother Dr. Paul (Caroline) Faringer of Honolulu, Hi., sister MaryJo (Dan) Dunckley Of Cle Elum, Wa., son Nick (Leah) Faringer of Sikeston, Mo., and two grandsons.Hui hou, dear son.



