Stephen Clifford Faringer
Stephen Clifford Steve' Faringer September 19, 1958 - July 13, 2020 Cairo It is with heavy heart that we announce the untimely death of our son, Stephen (Steve) Clifford Faringer of Cairo, Illinois, on 7/13/20. Steve was born and raised in San Diego and Lakeside. He attended El Capitan High School and graduated from Grossmont College. He was a talented musician with his guitar, entertaining at his church and the Home of Guiding Hands on a weekly basis. Steve served in the U.S. Navy for a short time. He was an electrician by trade and belonged to IBEW #569 of San Diego.Steve is survived by his parents Glen and Patricia Faringer of Kailua- Kona, Hi., brother Dr. Paul (Caroline) Faringer of Honolulu, Hi., sister MaryJo (Dan) Dunckley Of Cle Elum, Wa., son Nick (Leah) Faringer of Sikeston, Mo., and two grandsons.Hui hou, dear son.

Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on Jul. 26, 2020.
