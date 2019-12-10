|
Major Stephen Davis Hill "Strummer", Retired USMC, 76 passed away peacefully November 24, 2019 in Oceanside, CA.
Steve was born in Colorado Springs, CO on October 4, 1943 but spent his years growing up in Tulsa, OK.
He graduated from Westminster College with a degree in Political Science 1965 followed by a long and commendable military career with the USMC that included three A/C deployments and an exuberant amount of awards and special recognitions.
During his military service as a naval aviator (UH-1E and UH-1N) he served at the following commands as an Aircraft Mission Commander, Flight Leader, WTI, Functional Check Pilot and Aviation Safety Officer.
1971-1973 HML-267, HML-367
1973 – 1976 El Toro SAR
1976 – 1979 MAUTUPAC
1979 – 1981 USS Okinawa, Air Ops O
1981 – 1983 MAG-39 WTI
1983 – 1985 HML-267 NATOPS Officer, Operations Officer
1985 – 1988 I MAF Air Ops O
After his retirement from the USMC in 1988 he worked as an independent contracted Huey flight instructor at Camp Pendleton. He was an avid guitar player and loved to ride his Harley. He will forever be loved by the ones he left behind, and never forgotten for his dedication and loyalty to his country. ~Semper Fi~
Memorial Services will be held on the Air Station Chapel on Camp Pendleton on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 1400 hours. Should you wish to attend the services please e-mail his daughter at [email protected] to be added to the list. In lieu of flowers please visit www.teamfwg.com for donation information.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019