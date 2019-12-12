|
Stephen Davis Strummer' Hill Oceanside Major Stephen Davis Hill "Strummer", Retired USMC, 76 passed away peacefully November 24, 2019, in Oceanside, CA.Steve was born in Colorado Springs, CO on October 4, 1943, but spent his years growing up in Tulsa, OK.He graduated from Westminster College with a degree in Political Science 1965, followed by a long and commendable military career with the USMC that included three A/C deployments and an exuberant amount of awards and special recognitions.During his military service as a naval aviator (UH-1E and UH-1N) he served at the following commands as an Aircraft Mission Commander, Flight Leader, WTI, Functional Check Pilot and Aviation Safety Officer.1971-1973 HML-267, HML-3671973 1976 El Toro SAR1976 1979 MAUTUPAC1979 1981 USS Okinawa, Air Ops O1981 1983 MAG-39 WTI1983 1985 HML-267 NATOPS Officer, Operations Officer1985 1988 I MAF Air Ops OAfter his retirement from the USMC in 1988, he worked as an independent contracted Huey flight instructor at Camp Pendleton. He was an avid guitar player and loved to ride his Harley. He will forever be loved by the ones he left behind, and never forgotten for his dedication and loyalty to his country. ~Semper Fi~Memorial Services will be held on the Air Station Chapel on Camp Pendleton on Saturday, December 14, 2019, at 14:00 hours. Should you wish to attend the services please e-mail his daughter at [email protected] to be added to the list. In lieu of flowers please visit www.teamfwg.com for donation information. October 4, 1943 - November 24, 2019
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Dec. 12, 2019