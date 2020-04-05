|
Stephen Phillips Callahan January 13, 1947 - March 30, 2020 San Diego Steve was 73 when he died as a result of Parkinson's disease. He was born in Washington, D.C., to Charlotte and Robert Callahan (both deceased). The family subsequently moved to Bethesda, Maryland, where he met the love of his life, Nancy Spindler, in high school. Steve was a Civil Air Patrol pilot when he was 15 and had a newspaper article written about him as the boy who could fly a plane before he learned to drive a car. He graduated from the University of Maryland with an accounting degree, and then served 6 months in the Air Force Reserves as an aircraft electrician. Steve was an avid guitar player throughout his life, and enjoyed hearing his singles play on the radio when he was in the band The Omegas. He and the family moved to San Diego, California, in the mid 1970s where he continued playing guitar for friends and family at parties as well as for relaxation. After he retired from his satellite communications jobs, he became known as "Steve the Airplant Man," selling tillandsias (air plants) and original arrangements for them. Steve also loved his motorcycle trips and fishing with his friends and grandsons. Steve is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Nancy (Spindler), his 4 children, Tammy (Massimo) Messina, Kymmy (Dan) Lorrain, Sean (Elizabeth) Callahan and Ryan Callahan, and his 8 wonderful grandchildren, Giovanni, Alessia and Siena Messina, Asher, Trinity and Elias Lorrain, and Breana and Connor Callahan. He is also survived by his sister, Sherry Callahan, his brother-in-law, Ken Spindler, his sister-in-law, Janet Spindler, and a close family friend, Gabriel Esqueda. We will miss Steve and have happy memories of him forever.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Apr. 5, 2020