Steve Gilbert Nettleton 1938 - 2019 Chico, CA Steve Gilbert Nettleton was born in 1938 in Waterloo, Iowa to parents, John and Irene Nettleton. The family moved from Kansas to San Diego in 1952. After graduating from Grossmont High School in 1956, Steve went on to San Diego State University earning a BS in Marketing while working for Mayfair Market as Assistant Manager. After marrying his college sweetheart, Kathy, in 1961, the couple moved to Northern CA where Steve was employed by several large warehouse-type grocery stores as he moved up the career ladder. In 1971 he accepted a position with Shop N' Save Market of Chico, CA, where he eventually became Majority Owner, President and CEO, building the stores to nine supermarkets in seven cities in NCal. In 1986, the company was sold to make way for his new venture, NETCO Foods, Inc. dba FOOD 4 LESS and Fresh Pik't Produce, Inc. (a produce distribution center). As Owner, President/CEO, he operated five warehouse-style food stores in five cities throughout NCal from 1995-96.Steve became Owner, President/CEO of the Chico Heat Baseball Club LLC, a minor league independent club operating in the WBL and winning two championships and league attendance. The League dissolved at the end of the 2002 season. From 2016-18 the Chico Heat returned to the GWL, a collegiate wood bat baseball league. He partnered with Hall of Fame recipient, Pat Gillick, and Bill Yuill of Canada. The club won two championships. The League ceased operation in 2018. Among his many business and community associations, Steve served as President of Chico Chamber of Commerce, the Rotary Club of Chico and Northern CA Grocers Assoc. He served on numerous Boards for United Grocers Assoc., North State Bank, Tri Counties Bank, Enloe Medical Center, Boys and Girls Club of the North Valley and CSUC. Steve and Kathy's favorite philanthropies include CSUC, Enloe Medical Center, and BGCC of Chico. Steve is survived by his wife of 57 years, Kathy; sister, Vickie (Vic); grandchildren, Alexandra (Ethan), Steven; great- grandchild Theodore; nephews, David (Andrea), Brian (Rita), Craig (Debbie); niece, Sandy (Luke); grand-nieces and nephews, Madison, Lauren, Zach, Alyssa, Brianna, Kaitlin, Jace, Austin; brother and sisters- in-law Mike (Jackie), Mary Ann; nephew and niece in-law, Collin, Megan. Predeceased: father, John; mother, Irene; son, Scott; sister, Janet (Bob); sister,Sally (Dick); mother and sister-in-law, Violet, Jamie. A private Mass will be held at Holy Cross Cemetery in SD. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Enloe Hospital Foundation (Compassion Care) or North Valley Community Foundation (Camp Fire Fund) in care of Brusie Funeral Home. Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Feb. 24, 2019