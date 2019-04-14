Steven A. Gloede March 30, 1956 - April 2, 2019 Santee Steven A. Gloede, loving son, husband, father, grandfather, uncle, and friend, passed away peacefully with his family by his side in San Diego, on Tuesday, April 2, 2019, after a long and courageous battle with Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma.Steve was born in Sharon, Connecticut, to Thomas C. and Patricia R. Gloede. At the age of 8, Steve and his family moved to Yokohama, Japan, where his father worked with IBM. He attended the International School in Tokyo and the American School in Japan, where he made friends with children from all over the world. His family returned to Connecticut in 1972, where Steve graduated high school. He attended Paul Smiths College in Lake Placid, NY, and Western Connecticut State College, in Danbury, CT, studying Forestry and Botany.Steve and Lilly moved to Santee, California, in 1983, a week after their wedding, to work for his uncle, Bob. He moved on to other jobs and was employed by Hydranautics for almost 30 years, working in various positions and ultimately rose to Director of Manufacturing and Plant Manager. He was very fond of the employees and friends he associated with every day.Steve had such a great personality and said the funniest things. We often laughed and asked, "How did you come up with that?" He adored his family and was so proud of his daughters and showed such unconditional love. Besides his family, Steve's passion in life was gardening. He enjoyed being outside, planting, pruning and maintaining his yard. When the girls were young, the family and neighborhood friends would congregate around the fruit trees and enjoy the fruits of his labor. He was preceded in death by his father, Thomas, and is survived by his mother, Patricia; his wife of 35 years, Lilly; daughters, Stephanie Gloede, and Sara Gloede Price and her husband, Jonathan; and his first adored grandson, Jonathan Steven Price. He is also survived by his brother, Chris Gloede, sister-in-law, Cora, and nephews, Jonathan and Thomas; and his sister, Karen Gloede Antczak, brother-in-law, Tom, and nephew, Michael. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, April 20, at 1:00 PM, at Greenwood Memorial Park, 4300 Imperial Avenue, San Diego, CA, with a reception following. Flowers can be sent, or In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Steve's memory to , San Diego/Hawaii Chapter, 3890 Murphy Canyon Rd., Ste. 150, San Diego, CA 92123, or online at . Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Apr. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary