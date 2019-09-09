Home

Steven B. Kirk August 24, 1970 - August 5, 2019 Ramona Steve was a creative and a highly intelligent, yet humble man. He put the people he cared about first, always encouraging them and supporting them. He loved to cook and travel, often bringing back unique gifts for friends. Steve was preceded in death by his father William Lee Kirk and sister Michelle Kirk. Steve is survived by his mother Ruth Ann Kirk, brothers Daniel and Lee Kirk, and by nieces and nephews. He will be missed by his family and his friends. A small service was held on August 24th at Legacy Funeral & Cremation Care. SteveCon, a Celebration of Life is being held on September 14th from 5PM-11PM at The Town and Country in San Diego.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Sept. 9, 2019
