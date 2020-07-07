Steven Barron Stevie' Casper San Diego Steven Barron Casper died peacefully at home on June 27th with his devoted sister, Abby Casper, at his side. Stevie was the son of the late George and Betty (Barron) Casper and the brother of Daniel and Rhonda Casper of Andover, MA and Rabbi Chaim and Susan Casper of North Miami Beach, FL. He is also survived by eight nieces and nephews and seventeen great nieces and nephews as well as by his lifelong friends, Eric Cohen and Alan Levy. Steve was born and raised in Beverly, MA and was a graduate of Beverly High School and the University of Massachusetts at Amherst. He worked for many years as a pharmaceutical sales representative in Maine, New Hampshire, North Carolina and Florida before retiring to San Diego five years ago. He loved all of Boston's professional sports teams and was delighted to find a cadre of Boston ex-pats in San Diego with whom he could share the achievements and disappointments of the Sox, Pats, Bruins and Celtics. Stevie loved his late hairless cat "Hairy" and would proudly display its photo whenever the opportunity arose. The Casper family wants to thank his friends, especially those at Treo, who took him in as one of their of their own and made his years in San Diego the best of his life. Steve Casper was a kind, principled and gentle man and will be missed by those who knew and loved him. June 19, 1953 - June 27, 2020