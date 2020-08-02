1/1
Steven Lee Evans
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Steven's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Steven Lee Evans September 14, 1932 - July 22, 2020 San Diego Steven Lee Evans passed away peacefully in his Clairemont home on July 22, 2020. Steve was born in Rigby, Idaho on September 14, 1932 and proudly served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War. He was a local legend in Pacific Beach and along with loving wife Helen, who pre-deceased him in 2019, owned and operated the Nite Owl Cocktail Lounge from 1965 to 1998, and until 2015 owned the Casino Inn in Alpine. Steve is survived by his sister Patti Bellecy and niece Patti Ford, nephews Jim and Jay, sons Robert, Richard, and Ronald Brady, 7 grandchildren and 5 five great grandchildren.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on Aug. 2, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved