Steven Lee Evans September 14, 1932 - July 22, 2020 San Diego Steven Lee Evans passed away peacefully in his Clairemont home on July 22, 2020. Steve was born in Rigby, Idaho on September 14, 1932 and proudly served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War. He was a local legend in Pacific Beach and along with loving wife Helen, who pre-deceased him in 2019, owned and operated the Nite Owl Cocktail Lounge from 1965 to 1998, and until 2015 owned the Casino Inn in Alpine. Steve is survived by his sister Patti Bellecy and niece Patti Ford, nephews Jim and Jay, sons Robert, Richard, and Ronald Brady, 7 grandchildren and 5 five great grandchildren.



