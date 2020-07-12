Steven R Rhoades Vista Steven Rhoades, beloved husband, father, Marine, educator, and community member, passed away peacefully on June 18th. He will be remembered for his big stature and equally big heart, having transformed the lives of so many, through his teaching, leadership, and generosity. Although we grieve for our loss, his spirit has soared back to his wife, and they are now together again. Born on November 19, 1947 to Harry and Lucille Rhoades in Plymouth, Indiana. A lifelong Hoosier and Notre Dame fan, Steve would join the United States Marine Corps, serving honorably in Vietnam, and then settling in Vista, after marrying the love of his life, Linda. Together, they would raise two boys: Robert and Benjamin.After 20 years in the Marine Corps, Steve would go on to complete his college degree and begin teaching economics at Alta Vista High School. His service to youth continued through active participation in the Sunrise Vista Kiwanis, and serving on the City of Vista's Youth Basketball Board, as well as the City's Parks & Recreation Commission.Steve's chief passion was baseball. He coached at all levels, from Little League to high school. He also played softball for the All-Marine squad, as well as the City's adult softball league for nearly 40 years. A longtime Padres season ticket holder, Steve was always optimistic about their post-season prospects.A celebration of a life that has touched so many will be held at a time that best reflects the wellbeing of our community. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages donations to Sunrise Vista Kiwanis Foundation (include "Linda and Steve Rhoades Scholarship Fund" on the memo line), PO Box 142, Vista, CA 92085. November 19, 1947 - June 18, 2020