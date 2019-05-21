Stewart Rob Hemingway May 2, 1984 - May 9, 2019 Encinitas With deep sadness that we share the recent passing of Stewart "Stew" Rob Hemingway, at 35 years of age.Stewart was born on May 2, 1984 in Houston, Texas as the fourth of five children. From a young age, he developed into the easy-going, positive person we all loved. His family moved to San Diego when he was four years old, and he spent the majority of his life chasing waves, hanging with friends, and spending quality time with his family in Solana Beach, Rancho Santa Fe, and Encinitas. Growing up, he played competitive tennis, learned the piano, and was an avid reader. In 2008, he graduated with a Geographical Sciences degree from the University of California at Santa Barbara, which is a testament to his love for the earth and the ocean. He spent a significant time living in Hilo on the Big Island of Hawaii with his partner of many years, Natasha, their son, Azurah (7), and her children, Rajah (15) and Shannon (13), whom Stew loved as his own.Nothing made Stew happier than a bean, cheese, and rice burrito, playing the guitar, and catching some sweet wavesexcept for sharing those experiences with the people he loved. Stewart thrived through living a happy and simple life. His infectious smile and laughter brought joy to all who had the gift of knowing him. Stew was naturally gifted at almost anything he wanted to do, but his passion for surfing, tennis, and music shaped him into the wonderful man we knew and loved. He will always be remembered in our hearts as a loving son, brother, father, and friend. He made our lives better through knowing and experiencing life with him.Stewart is survived by his mother Dodie Hemingway, his father Robin Hemingway, his sisters June Sanson, Rachel Parsons, and Kaitlyn Mannarino, his brother Matthew Hemingway, and his son Azurah Hemingway.For more information on the Celebration of Life on May 24th, please email [email protected] Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on May 21, 2019