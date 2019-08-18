|
Stuart Henry Gilbreath June 27, 1933 - August 5, 2019 San Diego Stuart Henry Gilbreath of San Diego passed away on August 5, 2019, after a brief illness. Stuart was born on June 27, 1933, in Forks, Washington, to Alma Elizabeth Haase and James Augustus Gilbreath, who predeceased him. He is survived by his partner, Fusako Cox, his son, Gordon Galen Gilbreath and his son-in-law, Christopher Benet DeSaulniers, all of San Diego; his second wife, Maura Richman, of La Jolla; and his first wife, Linda Gilbreath, of San Diego. He is also survived by his sister, Iris Anderson, of Palm Desert. Stuart earned his Ph.D. in Counseling Psychology from the University of Michigan. After an Assistant Professor of Psychology role at the University of Cincinnati, he accepted a position at San Diego State University in 1968 where he remained for the rest of his career. He continued to teach until 2008 but he was named Professor Emeritus in the School of Public Administration and Urban Studies in 2003. He was also an Associate Clinical Professor in the Department of Psychiatry at the University of California, San Diego. Stuart was a Past-President of the Academy of San Diego Psychologists. The impact of Stuart's 20+ year friendship and working relationship with preeminent American psychotherapist Carl Rogers cannot be overstated. They met in 1963 and remained close for the rest of Carl's life. After Carl moved to La Jolla, Stuart moved his family here in part to continue his work with him. Stuart will be dearly missed by his family, friends, and students and was considered a warm and kind individual. But he was best known for being an insightful listener. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Stuart Gilbreath's name to the Community Care Fund at the Pride Center, San Diego State University. Please make your donation through this link, sdsualumni.org/communitycare19.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Aug. 18, 2019