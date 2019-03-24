Sue Carter February 13, 1948 - March 21, 2019 San Diego Our precious Sue passed away after a short but tough battle with ovarian cancer. In January of 1984, I met the love of my life, Sue. After several years of a long distance romance, Sue moved to San Diego in November of 1986 and we were married on April 4, 1987. We had the happiest married life together of all time! We travelled a lot, laughed a lot and shared a whole lot of love. She was the best thing that God ever put into my life. I'm so grateful to have spent the majority of my life with such a loving, beautiful, caring wife and best friend. In 1979 Sue was introduced to the program of Alcoholics Anonymous. Sue was a recovering alcoholic and was sober from November 1, 1980 until the day she passed (38 plus years). AA was her life and she dedicated herself to helping other alcoholics and drug addicts to achieve sobriety. Sue touched hundreds of women's hearts in helping them make changes in their lives. She was loved and respected by all who came into contact with her. I will miss her so much. Sue is survived by her dog Casey, husband John, her 96-year-old mother Vivian, sister Vicky, daughter Debbie and son Jeffery. In closing, please remember what she always talked about: "that as long as you are breathing, there is hope for change, recovery and a new way of life if you want it. Please do not ever give up hope. This sh*t works!" A celebration of life will be held on March 30, 2019 at 2:00pm at Tierrasanta Lutheran Church, 11240 Clairemont Mesa Blvd., San Diego, CA. Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Mar. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary