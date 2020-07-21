Sue Ellen Wagstaff April 3, 1942 - July 15, 2020 San Diego Our beloved Sue Ellen is gone from this earth after a long and courageous battle with cancer. She left behind two daughters, Stefanie Becker and Shannon Hempstead, two grandsons, Max Becker and Ben Becker, two sons-in-law, several nieces and nephews, and many friends, all of whom will dearly miss her. Sue Ellen loved her family, friends, travel, and shopping especially for shoes! She was always up for a good-natured prank and had a wonderful sense of humor up until the final days of her life.Sue Ellen was born in Mattoon, Illinois. She graduated from Mattoon High School in 1960 with a close group of friends she continued to visit and travel with for the next 60 years. Following graduation, she moved to San Diego with her mother Elva and brother Bob Rexer. Shortly after arriving she began working at McKesson + Robbins, where she was respected and admired by her colleagues and future husband, Tom Wagstaff. Although her marriage to Tom ended in divorce, Sue Ellen continued to include him in birthdays and holidays for the girls, setting an inspiring example of kindness and civility even during difficult times. Sue Ellen spent over 40 years in the legal profession in San Diego working as a legal secretary and Family Law paralegal, retiring from Seltzer Caplan McMahon Vitek in 2009. She was also a past president of San Diego Legal Secretaries Association, parliamentarian of Legal Secretaries, Inc. (California) and devoted her professional time and energy to the fun and betterment of those associations and the many members who became her friends. Her organizational skills were infamous and extended from work to home to planning get-togethers with her friends. In her final months, Sue Ellen was cared by Sharp Hospice, amazing friends, and a lovely group of caregivers from Seacrest at Home and Assisting Hands. We are incredibly grateful to all of you for your love, attention and time, allowing her daughters to be just that her daughters. She died peacefully with the two of us by her side, exactly per her plan. Sue Ellen's ashes will be buried at sea on Saturday, July 25. We invite you to raise a glass of (not too fancy) wine to celebrate Sue Ellen be sure to laugh! There will be no official memorial service due to current conditions. Donations are appreciated and should be sent to the Sharp Hospice Foundation at Grossmont Hospital. https://give.sharp.com/tribute-hospice