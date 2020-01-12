|
Sue Nutter July 19, 1927 - January 3, 2020 Carlsbad Maude Suzanne (Schlaff) Nutter died peacefully on January 3, 2020. Sue was the most patient, loving, adventurous, beautiful, fun-filled mother ever. She was born in Detroit, MI, on July 19, 1927; married Hugh Nutter in 1953; raised 4 children in Grosse Pointe Farms; then moved to Del Mar, CA, in 1966. Sue helped start the Del Mar Garden Club and the San Diego Backgammon Club. She was an avid tennis player (40LOVE was her license plate) and she excelled at bridge. She was a talented artist, and enjoyed drawing, painting, stained glass and interior design. But she is remembered most by her lovely smile and beautiful welcoming house at the top of the hill in old Del Mar, surrounded by her gardens and hot air balloons floating in the sky. Sue will be missed by her children Patrice, Nick, Jay and Ted; her grandchildren Brooke, Tim, Lauren, Will and Forest; and great-grandson Max.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Jan. 12, 2020