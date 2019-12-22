Home

Sumiko Sue' Saltsman August 19, 1935 - December 12, 2019 Oceanside The Saltsman family announces with great sadness the passing of their beloved mother and grandmother, Sumiko "Sue" Saltsman, age 84, on December 12, 2019. She is survived by her three children, four siblings, seven grandchildren, and one great-grandson. Sue will be deeply missed by her loving family and friends. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, January 25, 2020, at 1pm at the Community of Christ Church (115 Cajon View Drive, El Cajon, CA 92020). Memorial donations in Sue's name may be made to the Community of Christ at www.cognitoforms.com/CommunityOfChrist3/PSIMCDonation. Enter "Carlsbad" in Other field.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Dec. 22, 2019
