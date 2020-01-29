Home

Susan Bernice Mondok

Susan Bernice Mondok Obituary
Susan Bernice Sue' Mondok SAN DIEGO Our mother loved art, music, nature, friends, and her beloved family. She could take anything she was given and turn it into something beautiful. She is survived by her three children, Daniel Mondok, Jennifer Mondok Fulkerson, Bryon Mondok; brother, John Clifford; five grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held for Susan Bernice Mondok, Saturday, February 15, 2020, at Calvary Chapel Jericho Road, 9407 Jericho Rd, La Mesa, CA 91942, at 2:00 pm. May 31, 1941 - December 18, 2020
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Jan. 29, 2020
