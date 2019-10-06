|
Susan E. Goe March 28, 1950 - September 27, 2019 San Marcos Susan died suddenly and peacefully, surrounded by her entire family at her hospital bedside. She was born and raised in Boone, IA. Susan graduated from nursing school in Moline, IL, and obtained her BS in Phoenix, AZ. She had a rewarding career as a trauma nurse in Phoenix and Los Angeles, and as a school nurse at her sons' school in Solana Beach. Above all, being a mother to her two sons, traveling the world with her husband, hosting Christmas celebrations, and preparing and delivering meals for anyone in need gave her the most joy. She is survived by her husband of 33 years, Steve, sons Ben (Laurin) and Peter (Beth), and sister, Sally Myers. The family will celebrate her life on October 19th, 1:30pm at Solana Beach Presbyterian Church.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune from Oct. 6 to Oct. 5, 2019