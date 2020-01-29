|
|
Susan Elizabeth Sorensen October 16, 1942 - January 3, 2020 CARLSBAD Susan Elizabeth Sorensen, a California native and long-time resident of the Oceanside area, passed away Friday, January 3, 2020. Born Susan Elizabeth Steele in 1942, in Los Angeles, California, Susan spent her first years living in New York with her mother and grandparents while her father served overseas in the Army during World War II. After the war, Susan moved back to California with her parents. Susan grew up in the Los Angeles area with her many uncles, aunts and cousins. Susan married young and started a family with Steven Sorensen. She had two sons that were the focus and joy of her life. Susan worked hard to provide a life and comfortable home for her boys. Susan taught nursery school for many years to provide for her family and later transitioned into property management as a career. She proudly ran a large apartment complex where she forged inseparable friendships and relationships that stood to her dying day. Susan later transitioned to work as an office manager for her brother and sister-in-law's company, and her nephew's movie production company where she worked until her retirement. Susan loved her dogs, Disneyland, and spending time with family and friends. She was a quiet and gentle soul that would gladly give you her last dollar if you needed it. She enjoyed helping children and animals and always seemed busy in retirement.She is lovingly survived by her two sons Robert and Scott, two daughter-in-laws Shawn and Angelique, four grand children Austin, Connor, Shaine and Steele, step son Robert, her three siblings, numerous cousins, and many lifelong friends for whom she brought endless joy and happiness to. A celebration of life will be held at the Dana Point Yacht Club for family and friends on Saturday February 1, 2020, at 1:00pm.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Jan. 29, 2020