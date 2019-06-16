|
|
Susan Ellen Jenkins January 7, 1944 - May 29, 2019 Alpine Susan Ellen Jenkins, 75, passed away peacefully at home. Preceded in death by her parents, Wayne and Ella King; husband, James Jenkins, and brother, James King. Sue is survived by sister, Barbara Lander; children, Tim Kelley and Tom Kelley; stepchildren, Carol Brazier, James Jenkins, Bruce Jenkins, and Clinton Jenkins. Sue was also a mother-in-law, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great-grandmother, aunt and loyal friend to many. A godly woman, she is now with her Lord. Memorial Service and Reception: Thursday, June 20, 2019 at 1pm at Mountain View Bible Church, 2710 Alpine Blvd. (rear bldg.), Alpine, CA.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on June 16, 2019