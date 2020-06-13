Susan Ellen Jenkins
1944 - 2019
In memory of Susan Ellen Jenkins.

Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on Jun. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
20
Memorial service
01:00 PM
Mountain View Bible Church
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

January 5, 2020
Sue &amp; Pam<br />2015
January 5, 2020
Barbara,, Patty &amp; Sue
We absolutely love Grandpa Jim & Sue, we met in 1990 at Firat Baptist church in Alpine, pastor Rollins
They are both so greatly missed, spent lots of time at their Alpine Heights house and also in Chula Vista.
I know you are both now home in your Heavenly Father's Kingdom picnicking in the fields of wildflowers.
Love you always & will see you again someday.
Patty Flint
Friend
August 12, 2019
Jim and Sue were such amazing people. They touched so many lives. I knew them from the 1970's when Sue and I worked for Bank of America. They were great Christians. May God bless the family.

Steve Hubbard
Steve Hubbard
June 19, 2019
Psalm 90:10 says that the days of our years are 70 years, And if because of special mightiness they are 80 years.
May the memories of the wonderful times you shared together bring a smile and joy in your heart.
