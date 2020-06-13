We absolutely love Grandpa Jim & Sue, we met in 1990 at Firat Baptist church in Alpine, pastor Rollins

They are both so greatly missed, spent lots of time at their Alpine Heights house and also in Chula Vista.

I know you are both now home in your Heavenly Father's Kingdom picnicking in the fields of wildflowers.

Love you always & will see you again someday.

Patty Flint

Friend