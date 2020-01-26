|
Susan Jane Sue or Suzy' Harris March 28, 1941 - January 20, 2020 San Diego Susan Jane Harris (Pool) passed away January 20, 2020 surrounded by her family in her Mission Hills home after a 6-month battle with cancer. Susan, Sue, or Suzy as she was affectionately known, was born on March 28, 1941 in Los Angeles to Harold and Betty Pool. Sue attended San Jose State University where she met her future husband Michael Boardman Harris on a blind date. After graduating with a BS degree in Occupational Therapy, she and Michael married and eventually settled in San Diego where Michael attended USD Law School. Sue always had an intrinsic and selfless drive to help others, and she built this into a very successful career. After being laid off from her first job, with a husband in law school and 4 small children, she started her own therapy business. 40+ years later, her thriving company continues to embody her passion for quality care, exceptional customer service and advocacy for patients, especially the elderly. Sue has received many accolades during her career including the Distinguished Alumna Award from SJSU, a Lifetime Achievement Award, Entrepreneur of the Year Award and Award of Excellence from the Occupational Therapy Association of California and Entrepreneur of the Year Award from Inc. Magazine. Sue has also established Occupational Therapy scholarships at her alma mater. The only thing she took more delight in than her profession was her family. As Sue's business grew, Michael became a Superior Court Judge and despite two very successful and demanding careers, nightly family dinners were a priority. Sue took great pride in her four children (Bret, Jeffrey, Peter and Vickie), the professions they chose, the people they grew up to become, and the families they started. Additionally, she was also a loving and very fun "Nana" to her 8 grandchildren (7 boys!) and did not mind in the least the banging of pots or even the many drawings in permanent marker upon her walls. Sue was an inspired and energetic cook who took great pleasure in preparing fabulous meals for her family, friends and loved her monthly Gourmet Group gatherings. She and Michael spent much time playing bridge and traveled extensively all over the world. Her infectious smile and zest towards life will be fondly remembered by all who were fortunate enough to have known her. Sue is survived by her husband Michael, children Jeffrey (Lynn), Peter, and Vickie (Dan), grandchildren Patrick, Casey, Madeline, Nathan, Cooper, Derick, Max, Gus, Natasha and sister Cynthia. She was predeceased by her son Bret, daughter-in-law Mary, and brother Hap. A funeral mass will be held on Feb. 1 at 11AM at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church in Mission Hills with a reception to follow in the church hall. Donations on behalf of Sue Harris can be made to one of her favorite organizations: Girl Scouts of America, The Occupational Therapy Association of California Political Action Committee, and The Occupational Therapy Program at San Jose State University.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Jan. 26, 2020