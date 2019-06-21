Resources More Obituaries for Susan Ehlers Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Susan Jo Ehlers

Susan Jo Sue' Ehlers October 28, 1939 - June 5, 2019 San Diego Susan Ehlers peacefully passed away surrounded by her family after several months in hospice care at Grossmont Gardens, La Mesa. Sue was a true San Diego native. Born at Scripps Hospital to (Mary) Dolores and Walter Phillips, she spent her early years in Ramona and then moved with her family to La Mesa. She attended Ramona Elementary, Ramona Junior High and Ramona High School and graduated as valedictorian of the Class of 57 from Grossmont High School. She then attended Pomona College and transferred to San Diego State College where she majored in Social Science and received her BA with Honors and Distinction. She also received her general secondary teaching credential at SDSC and joined the Social Science faculty at Helix High School in the fall of 1962. Sue quickly got the attention of Helix second-year math teacher, Bill Ehlers. Their joint passions extended considerably beyond education and they married on June 12, 1964. In 1966 She resigned from teaching to begin her family which she provided with a loving, supportive and very happy life. They enjoyed many vacations to places like Arizona and Disneyland. Sue and Bill were devoted members of the Kensington Community Church and Sue was active in PEO Chapter FW. After her children got older, Sue returned to teaching at Helix. She was known for teaching AP European History and accepted all students who wanted to take the rigorous class. She spent countless hours making the curriculum meaningful while helping her students build the reading, writing, and critical thinking skills necessary for academic success. Her compassion extended particularly to students who faced challenges in their own lives. When Sue and Bill became empty-nesters, they spent their time enjoying each other and on travel both domestic and international. They made frequent visits to Pasadena to join son Jim and partner George enjoying the music and good food of the L.A. area. They also spent much time in San Jose visiting Sue's sister and her partner and helping daughter Gretchen and husband John with granddaughter Lara. Sue is survived by her loving husband Bill, daughter Gretchen (John Kerwin), son Jim (George Marin), sister Marty (Linda Wells), granddaughter Lara Kerwin and cousin Mike Crosthwaite. Sue's Celebration of Life will be held at Kensington Community on Saturday, June 29 at 10:30 AM followed by a light lunch reception in the social hall. Donations in Sue's honor can be made to the West Valley College Student Emergency Assistance Fund online using either Safari or Chrome browsers (https://www.westvalley.edu/foundation/) or by mailing a check to West Valley-Mission District Foundation Emergency Fund (Susan Ehlers), 14000 Fruitvale Ave., Saratoga, California 95070. Published in The San Diego Union Tribune from June 21 to June 22, 2019