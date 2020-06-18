Susan Jo Ehlers
1939 - 2019
Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
29
Celebration of Life
10:30 AM
Kensington Community
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 30, 2019
I met Bill before Sue; I first met her husband at Claremont Graduate School; we were both amiming at teaching credentials and were later employed at schools at either end of the state keeping current now and then by mail (remember mail?) for several decades; I was in Pacifica, California and discovered with no little delight that Bill was not only teaching in my home town of La Mesa, but had married and had a family. And so decades after the fact, I was privileged to meet the fine woman Bill had married, a person of quiet charm and great perception. On the surface, Sue evoked a serene aspect, but her perceptions missed nothing; her agile mind was always in play and her sense of humor wickedly incisive when appropriate. Sue's sense of reason was remarkable and impeccable, and so the historian and mathematician Sue and Bill belonged together. They would often make visits to Chico and environs, and our adventures were a delight, our discussions lively, our shared meals a joy. As a beacon of common sense leavened by a keen intelligence and always balanced with sense of honest justice, Sue was one of a kindin a mad world she will be missed more than she could possibly imagine.
Dave Campbell
June 22, 2019
I was a student at Helix High in 1964 and remember when Mr. Ehlers married Miss Phillips. I never had Sue for a teacher, but Bill was my Algebra teacher. While not what you would call a stellar student, Bill Ehlers taught so well that I received a B in Algebra. I actually used it in the US Army in Vietnam a few years later. My son also attended Helix and was a classmate of their daughter, Gretchen. We send our heartfelt sympathies to the entire Ehlers family.

Steve Quinn, Helix '65
June 22, 2019
Dear Mr. Ehlers, My husband and I were in the Class of 1965. I was lucky enough to be your TA in my senior year. Michael was a student of Mrs. Ehlers. He said she was tall, dark haired with red lipstick on, and very nice. I thought his memory of her would make you smile. I pray for your comfort during this time. I know she means so much to you. I do remember thinking it was super that you were marrying a teacher from my school. It seems you had a very long and loving life together. As a side note, I too became a high school teacher. I loved the profession and was fortunate to have such good role models in you two. Blessings, Jorja Deeks Austin
June 22, 2019
Our thoughts and prayers are with each of you.
Grossont Gardens Residents & Staff
June 22, 2019
What a very sweet lady she was. I'm so sorry for the families loss.
Milt Keller
