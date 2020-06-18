I met Bill before Sue; I first met her husband at Claremont Graduate School; we were both amiming at teaching credentials and were later employed at schools at either end of the state keeping current now and then by mail (remember mail?) for several decades; I was in Pacifica, California and discovered with no little delight that Bill was not only teaching in my home town of La Mesa, but had married and had a family. And so decades after the fact, I was privileged to meet the fine woman Bill had married, a person of quiet charm and great perception. On the surface, Sue evoked a serene aspect, but her perceptions missed nothing; her agile mind was always in play and her sense of humor wickedly incisive when appropriate. Sue's sense of reason was remarkable and impeccable, and so the historian and mathematician Sue and Bill belonged together. They would often make visits to Chico and environs, and our adventures were a delight, our discussions lively, our shared meals a joy. As a beacon of common sense leavened by a keen intelligence and always balanced with sense of honest justice, Sue was one of a kindin a mad world she will be missed more than she could possibly imagine.

Dave Campbell