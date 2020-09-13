Susan Liebing Odom

Susan Sue' Liebing Odom

September 18, 1953 - September 7, 2020

San Diego

After a very long illness, Sue Odom passed away peacefully in her beautiful San Diego, California, home on September 7, 2020, at age 66. The physical and mental symptoms of her illness now gone, she can truly Rest In Peace.Sue is survived by her husband Fred Odom of San Diego, CA, daughter Kelly Watson of Burbank, CA, grandsons Bob and Jim Watson, Kelly's father Robert Erickson of San Diego, CA, and brother Jon Liebing of Marcy, NY. She was preceded in death by her parents Elmer and Jane Liebing of Marcy, NY, and brothers Kim and Michael Liebing of Marcy, NY.Sue was born on September 18, 1953, in Utica, NY, to Elmer and Jane Liebing. She graduated cum laude from Syracuse University in 1977 with a B.S. degree in mechanical engineering. She married Fred Odom, also a mechanical engineer, in 1999. After moving from New York to San Diego, CA, in 1978, she began working for SDG&E as an electrical production engineer. In 1982 she moved to Solar Turbines as an analytical engineer. She is remembered by her co-workers as a mentor, teacher, and friend who always brightened up the day with her sense of humor. She was smart and hard-working, and also made engineering fun. She prided herself on making others happy and making them laugh, friends and strangers alike. Sue was a registered Professional Engineer in CA, and a member of ASME. Her engineering specialty was programming IBM, VAX, and PC computers. She is remembered as an expert in computer work. As a hobby, she loved to work with all things electronic and hi-tech. In addition to installing and maintaining all of the home electronics, she also built over a dozen PC computers for herself and others. Sue leaves an unforgettable legacy of dirty jokes, bad puns, Ernestine the telephone operator, a host of practical jokes, dead-on impersonations, and memorable computer code. Per Sue's wishes, a small group of friends and relatives will meet to scatter her ashes into the Pacific Ocean, and share their favorite memories of Sue.



