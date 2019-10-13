Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Susan Bennett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Susan Marie Bennett

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Susan Marie Bennett Obituary
Susan Marie Bennett June 27, 1957 - October 6, 2019 SAN DIEGO Dr. Susan Marie Bennett passed away in San Diego at the age of 62 on October 6. Susan was born on June 27, 1957, in Denver, Colorado. Dr. Susan M. Bennett was a Clinical Nurse Specialist in San Diego California for over 20 years. She was associated with the Cable Street Family Practice and Medical Group, which she had retired from. Dr. Bennett will be remembered for her passion for traveling the world and her love for animals. She was an avid mountain climber and played guitar and sang in a band called Four Corners Deermice. She is survived by her brothers, Jeff Bennett and Mark Bennett from Colorado.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Oct. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Susan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.