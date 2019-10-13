|
Susan Marie Bennett June 27, 1957 - October 6, 2019 SAN DIEGO Dr. Susan Marie Bennett passed away in San Diego at the age of 62 on October 6. Susan was born on June 27, 1957, in Denver, Colorado. Dr. Susan M. Bennett was a Clinical Nurse Specialist in San Diego California for over 20 years. She was associated with the Cable Street Family Practice and Medical Group, which she had retired from. Dr. Bennett will be remembered for her passion for traveling the world and her love for animals. She was an avid mountain climber and played guitar and sang in a band called Four Corners Deermice. She is survived by her brothers, Jeff Bennett and Mark Bennett from Colorado.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Oct. 13, 2019