Susan started out as one of my mom's students, but quickly became so much more. She was my best friend, big sister I never had and all around my hero. Her passing was too soon and selfishly I struggle with the loss. She taught me how to golf and ski fearlessly. I will cherish our nights spent on her boat. She was the first person I called when I needed advice or help. And she always answered with such humble advice and support. There are not enough words to express how much she meant to me and my family. She will forever be in our hearts. I'm heartbroken that my girls never got to meet her, but we will honor her memory everyday. We will always think of her when we put on our skis and take out our golf clubs. Love you Susan!

Tracy Burrows Record