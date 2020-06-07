Susan P. Strong Lemon Grove Susan Strong of Lemon Grove passed away on May 18, 2020 in San Diego. She is survived by her son John Strong, her daughter-in-law Aren, and her three grandchildren, Kaleigh, Carter and Reagan. Funeral services will be held at a later date when it is safe to do so. For more information please reach out directly to John at 760.889.0886 or johnjstrong@hotmail.com. April 1, 1949 - May 18, 2020



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store