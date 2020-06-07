Susan P. Strong
Susan P. Strong Lemon Grove Susan Strong of Lemon Grove passed away on May 18, 2020 in San Diego. She is survived by her son John Strong, her daughter-in-law Aren, and her three grandchildren, Kaleigh, Carter and Reagan. Funeral services will be held at a later date when it is safe to do so. For more information please reach out directly to John at 760.889.0886 or johnjstrong@hotmail.com. April 1, 1949 - May 18, 2020

Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on Jun. 7, 2020.
