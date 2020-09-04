Susan Storm

November 20, 1957 - August 30, 2020

ESCONDIDO

Susan "Sue" Vega Storm of Escondido passed away on August 30, 2020, at the age of 62, in her home surrounded by family. Sue was born in Los Angeles, CA on November 20, 1957, and moved to Escondido in 1969 at the age of 12. She graduated from Orange Glen High School in 1975. After high school, she waitressed in many restaurants in Escondido, including Westside Caf, Centre City Caf, Charlie's Family Restaurant, and Champion's Family Restaurant. She loved going to Crusin' Grand on Friday nights and seeing people that knew her from the many restaurants she worked at. Sue loved becoming an Abuelita in 2017; she would always share stories and milestones with her customers about her grandson. She loved dancing, 80's music, Sea World, and most importantly, her family. Sue is survived by her four children, Brittany Eason, Sarah Storm, Jordan Storm, Taylor Storm; two grandchildren; mother, Maria Backart; father, Ralph Vega; eight sisters, Cecilia, Melissa, Cindy, Stephanie, Rene, Kelly, Brenda, Angela; brother, Ralph; and numerous nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Jeff Storm; and stepdad, Kent Backart.Due to Covid-19, funeral arrangements will be postponed until safe to do so.



