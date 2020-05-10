Susan Uligian Pfleeger September 13, 1940 - May 3, 2020 DEL MAR Susan Uligian Pfleeger passed from this life on May 3, 2020, after a valiant battle against pancreatic cancer that spanned well over a decade. Susan was born September 13, 1940, in Pontiac, Michigan. She was a graduate of Michigan State University.Warmer weather and adventure drew Susan to the west coast in the 1960s, where she would meet her husband, John, and settle permanently in Del Mar.Susan was a multifaceted powerhouse of community service and volunteerism throughout her life. Her efforts while with the Del Mar Union School District undoubtedly impacted and improved the education and lives of an untold number of Del Mar's students. Additionally, she was very active in fundraising for meaningful causes such as Dollars for Scholars, the development of Del Mar's Powerhouse Park, Tot Lot, and was a Charter Member of the Torrey Pines High School Scholarship Fund.Strong in her faith, Mrs. Pfleeger was a longtime member of the Solana Beach Presbyterian Church where she spearheaded a number of outreach programs for the betterment of the congregation and the community it serves.Socially, Susan was not only active in various organizations, such as the Del Mar Garden Club and the Solana Beach Optimist Club, she was also a founding member of the 20th Street "Beach Bunch", a group of families who would gather on warm Friday evenings to barbecue on Del Mar Beach. This group became an extension of her own family, and she left a special impression on every person who joined the ever-growing group of friends.An avid traveler throughout her life, following her diagnosis, Susan embarked on a series of expeditions throughout the world to far-reaching parts of the globe. She celebrated every day that she had and also reached out to others who were facing similar health challenges to help them to recalibrate their approach to life. She was never a victim. She was always a survivor.Mrs. Pfleeger is survived by her loving husband, John, her son, Eric, and step-children Mark and Jodi. Her cherished grandchildren, Wesley, Oscar, Alan, Ana, Amy, and Hannah, also survive, along with her sister, Jo Aplin. She was predeceased by her brother, Greg Uligian.In addition to her family, she will be deeply missed and remembered by the many friends she cultivated throughout her life.Due to the current circumstances regarding social distancing, a celebration of Susan's life will be held at a later date. For those who wish to honor her legacy and to continue her work for a better world, please consider making a donation to Susan Pfleeger Memorial Scholarship Fund electronically at www.TPHSSF.org or by check to: TPHS Scholarship Fund, 3525 Del Mar Heights Road Box #129, San Diego, CA 92130.
Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on May 10, 2020.