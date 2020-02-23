|
Suzann M. Ingram 2020 Oceanside Suzann M. Ingram, age 72, of Oceanside, CA, joined her husband in heaven on February 20th, 2020. Preceded in death by husband, Walter R. Ingram; parents, Carl and Christine Siegrist, and brothers, Joseph and Carl. Survived by sons, John (Anne) Gallo of Minnesota and Richard "Butchy" Ingram of California; grandchildren, Andrew, Sophia and Riley Gallo of MN; sister, Teena (Dale) McIntosh of Virginia; numerous nieces and nephews; and other relatives and friends.Funeral service 3:00 PM Tuesday, Feb. 25th, 2020 with visitation one hour prior at Kozlak-Radulovich Blaine Chapel, 107th Ave NE and Hwy 65, Blaine, MN. Private interment at Riverside National Cemetery, Riverside, CA.Memorials preferred.www.kozlakradulovich. com"A Celebration of Life" 763-783-1100
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Feb. 23, 2020