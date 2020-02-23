Home

Suzann M. Ingram

Suzann M. Ingram Obituary
Suzann M. Ingram 2020 Oceanside Suzann M. Ingram, age 72, of Oceanside, CA, joined her husband in heaven on February 20th, 2020. Preceded in death by husband, Walter R. Ingram; parents, Carl and Christine Siegrist, and brothers, Joseph and Carl. Survived by sons, John (Anne) Gallo of Minnesota and Richard "Butchy" Ingram of California; grandchildren, Andrew, Sophia and Riley Gallo of MN; sister, Teena (Dale) McIntosh of Virginia; numerous nieces and nephews; and other relatives and friends.Funeral service 3:00 PM Tuesday, Feb. 25th, 2020 with visitation one hour prior at Kozlak-Radulovich Blaine Chapel, 107th Ave NE and Hwy 65, Blaine, MN. Private interment at Riverside National Cemetery, Riverside, CA.Memorials preferred.www.kozlakradulovich. com"A Celebration of Life" 763-783-1100
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Feb. 23, 2020
