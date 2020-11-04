Suzanne Evans 'Sue' Beneventi

December 3, 1943 - October 6, 2020

Ocean Beach

Suzanne Evans Beneventi of San Diego died October 6, 2020 at the age of 76 to go be with her Lord and her beloved husband Robert. Sue was born in Indiana to the late Stanley and Geraldine Evans before settling in San Diego. She was married for 44 years to her late husband Robert Beneventi and they were widely beloved members of their OB community. She was a pastry chef for 25 years for the SDUSD, an avid crafter and card player. Grandma Sue enjoyed travel, reading, gardening and baking. She was extremely proud of and devoted to her family and their activities. Her family was her life. She was a sweet and Godly woman with a sparkle in her eye, known for blessing everyone that she knew. She will be deeply missed by her family and friends and is survived by her three children: Alan Beneventi (Cynthia), Tina Adams (Bruce) and Gary Beneventi (Bridget); her sister-in-law Mary Snyder; eight grandchildren: Kyle, Alicia, Melissa, Angelina, Gianna, Joshua, Jacob and Emily as well as six great-grandchildren. She was laid to rest at El Camino Cemetery on 10/28/2020 with immediate family in attendance.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store