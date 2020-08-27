Suzanne F. Moore



LA JOLLA

Suzanne Forsey Moore, a forty-five year La Jolla, California resident, passed away at her home on Wednesday, August 20, 2014 with family at her side. Suzanne is deeply missed by her loving family and her many life-long friends.Suzanne was born in Lockport, New York on March 14, 1926 to Rosaltha Mary Goble Forsey of New York and William J. Forsey of Wilham, England. Suzanne married her beloved husband, Ward F. Moore in 1944, just prior to his deployment to Europe. As a young woman in the early 1960's, Suzanne worked with the Harkrider Modeling Agency out of New York City and was featured in LIFE magazine and various other travel magazines.After multiple moves to Ridgefield, Connecticut, Olympia Fields, Illinois, Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, Greenville, South Carolina and Darien, Connecticut, Suzanne and Ward settled in La Jolla, California in 1969. Suzanne had packed her two youngest children in a loaded sedan and ventured across America coast to coast, meeting her husband in La Jolla overlooking the magnificent cliffs of the Pacific Ocean. It was one of the family's many wonderful lifelong adventures.Suzanne was a woman ahead of her time in business. Along with two business partners, Suzanne opened Reincarnation on Fay Avenue in La Jolla in 1975, one of the first upscale resale clothing shops in Southern California. This San Diego women-owned business for over 20 years was a favorite of locals and visitors alike. Suzzi was a very accomplished bridge player who played, studied and competed for many years. Her passions also included sailing her Coronado 25 in San Diego Bay, playing tennis and golf and traveling. Suzzi was an active member of the San Diego Yacht Club, La Jolla Country Club and the La Jolla Beach & Tennis Club where so many wonderful friendships were made. Suzanne's lifelong volunteer work included the support of the March of Dimes, the San Diego Symphony, the San Diego Zoo and the Globe Guilders.Suzanne, who was preceded in death by her husband of 45 years, is survived by her children, Leigh Carol DelVesco (Mike), Peter M. Moore (Lorraine), Jeffrey Moore and Jillann Moore Sugar (Jeffrey) and her seven grandchildren, Christie (DelVesco), Michael (DelVesco), Ashleigh (Moore), Stephanie (Moore), Kathryn (Sugar), Garrett (Moore) and Matthew (Sugar). She is also survived by her three great-grandchildren.Suzanne's Celebration of Life took place at the La Jolla Country Club on August 28, 2014. Suzanne is interned at Fort Rosecrans National Cemetery next to her husband U.S. Army Capt. Ward F. Moore.



